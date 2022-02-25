MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

