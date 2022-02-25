MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

