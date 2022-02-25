MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW opened at $178.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.53. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.89 and a 12-month high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.