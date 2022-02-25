MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 583,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after buying an additional 86,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

