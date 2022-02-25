MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

