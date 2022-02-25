MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,076,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 306,864 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,540,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

