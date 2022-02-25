MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

