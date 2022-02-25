MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 227,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $101.16 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

