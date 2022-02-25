MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,436 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $63.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

