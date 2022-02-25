MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

