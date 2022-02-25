MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,202 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

