MML Investors Services LLC Sells 12,480 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Axonics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Axonics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 241,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Axonics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.