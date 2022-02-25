Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.38. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 188,055 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

