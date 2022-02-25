MobileGo Market Cap Tops $943,691.85 (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One MobileGo coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $943,691.85 and approximately $41,188.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

