Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.27% of Model N worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Model N by 107,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.