Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRNA. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.50. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,322,461. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
