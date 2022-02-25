Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRNA. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.50. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,322,461. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.