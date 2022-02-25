Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $170.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,513 shares of company stock worth $71,322,461. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

