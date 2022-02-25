Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $170.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.
In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,513 shares of company stock worth $71,322,461. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
