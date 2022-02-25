ModiHost Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $24,301.89 and approximately $2,067.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

