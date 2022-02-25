Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 221,408 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.90% of Modine Manufacturing worth $40,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 341,759 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 312,311 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,027,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

