ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ModivCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $7.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $101.30 on Friday. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.