ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV stock traded up $11.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ModivCare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ModivCare by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ModivCare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

