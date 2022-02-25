ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $101.30, but opened at $108.39. ModivCare shares last traded at $106.06, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,981,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ModivCare by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ModivCare by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

