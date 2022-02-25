ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $101.30, but opened at $108.39. ModivCare shares last traded at $106.06, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands.
The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.