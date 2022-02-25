Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stake Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,644 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

