Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,079 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.25% of Momentive Global worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

