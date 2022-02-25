monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 3,455.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of monday.com worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $96,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $118,266,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $43,525,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $22,359,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, increased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.07.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.99. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $121.96 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

