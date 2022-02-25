Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 385.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 109,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

