Monero Classic Trading Down 14.6% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $21,461.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00389209 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars.

