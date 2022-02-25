Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $84.57. 5,836,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 630,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

