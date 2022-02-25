Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.84 and last traded at $84.95. 25,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,820,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.09.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.