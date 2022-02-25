Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $14.67 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

