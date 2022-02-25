Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,881,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $322.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

