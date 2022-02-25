Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.67 or 0.00283837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

