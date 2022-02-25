Moonriver Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $223.30 million and $29.30 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $69.33 or 0.00174624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.52 or 0.07079024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.30 or 0.99924825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048337 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,271,451 coins and its circulating supply is 3,220,813 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

