Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after buying an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $81,428,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,191.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 782,162 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

ABCL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,112. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.