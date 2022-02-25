Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,637 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 137,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,181,326. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.