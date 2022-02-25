Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 9,038 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,330,223. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

