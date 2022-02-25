Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 50,548 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth $1,787,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth $1,684,000.

NYSE BIT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,279. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

