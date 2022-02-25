Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 50,821 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

