Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Moderna comprises 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,322,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

