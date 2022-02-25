Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 113,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 38,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 323,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 1,466,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,827,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

