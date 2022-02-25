Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,045. The company has a market cap of $435.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

