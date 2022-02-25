Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 146,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

