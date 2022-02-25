Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $6.17 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

DPZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.05. 9,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.04.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

