Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $6.68 Million in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.17% of Acushnet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Acushnet by 309.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

