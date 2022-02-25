Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $6.73 Million in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

DB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 283,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

