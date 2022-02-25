Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,413 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:ES traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. 28,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

