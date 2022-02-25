Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 159,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,907. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

