Morgan Stanley Acquires 36,060 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $42,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $23,892,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $97.87 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 131.69%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

