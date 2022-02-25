Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,565 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Molina Healthcare worth $41,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 115,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 160.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,198,000 after purchasing an additional 85,749 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $307.53 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.22 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.96. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

