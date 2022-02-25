Morgan Stanley Acquires 68,087 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of National Grid worth $40,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $71.29 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

